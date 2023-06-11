Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.
NYSE CIEN opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
