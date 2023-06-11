Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.