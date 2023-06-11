Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) to Issue Dividend of €2.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of €2.00 ($2.15) per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

LON:COD opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of GBX 35.18 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.54 ($0.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

