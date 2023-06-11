Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) to Issue Dividend of €2.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of €2.00 ($2.15) per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
LON:COD opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £289.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of GBX 35.18 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.54 ($0.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Read More
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.