Comparing Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primerica and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Primerica alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 1 1 2.60 Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

Primerica currently has a consensus target price of $205.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $24.45, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Primerica.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 15.33% 27.48% 3.20% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Primerica and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.6% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Primerica pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primerica and Corebridge Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.72 billion 2.56 $373.01 million $11.08 17.38 Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.60 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica.

Summary

Primerica beats Corebridge Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products. The Investment and Savings Products segment provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, and fixed indexed annuities. The Senior Health segment offers segregated funds; and medicare advantage and supplement products. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment provides mortgage loans; prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters; ID theft defense services; auto and homeowners' insurance; home automation solutions; and insurance products, including supplemental health and accidental death. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.