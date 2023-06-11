Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Position Boosted by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,619,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 872,512 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for 4.8% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KGH Ltd owned about 1.98% of Comstock Resources worth $63,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

