Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $280.00 Price Target at HSBC

Constellation Brands had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.45.

STZ opened at $241.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.48 and its 200-day moving average is $229.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of -473.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

