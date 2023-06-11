Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
