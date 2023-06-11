Contrasting Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) and Its Competitors

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Rating) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Banco Itaú Chile to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion $487.62 million 4.96 Banco Itaú Chile Competitors $13.04 billion $2.94 billion 10.05

Banco Itaú Chile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Itaú Chile and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 594 2119 2148 62 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 80.60%. Given Banco Itaú Chile’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Itaú Chile has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.23% 13.12% 1.06% Banco Itaú Chile Competitors 18.59% 11.82% 0.97%

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 16.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile peers beat Banco Itaú Chile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

