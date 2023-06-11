Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRP and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 3 2 0 2.40 LCI Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57

BRP presently has a consensus target price of $134.88, indicating a potential upside of 78.52%. LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $117.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Given BRP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRP is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

BRP pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BRP pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BRP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and LCI Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

BRP has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of BRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and LCI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $7.68 billion 0.78 $661.06 million $8.40 8.99 LCI Industries $5.21 billion 0.60 $394.97 million $8.07 15.21

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. BRP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRP and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 8.43% 315.38% 16.48% LCI Industries 4.54% 14.83% 6.24%

Summary

BRP beats LCI Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; and marine engine products. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

