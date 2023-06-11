Conversant Capital LLC Takes $5.38 Million Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance accounts for 1.2% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conversant Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 31,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

