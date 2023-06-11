Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $73.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.45 or 0.00032358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

