CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $111,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after buying an additional 415,176 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

