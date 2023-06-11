Credit Suisse Group Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $235.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.20.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

