Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,462 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 295,518 shares during the period.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of CRESW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESW)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.