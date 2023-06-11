Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,462 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 295,518 shares during the period.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CRESW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

