Critical Analysis: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) versus Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% -1.82% Joby Aviation N/A -31.02% -27.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Joby Aviation 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.53%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$258.04 million ($0.53) -13.13

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

