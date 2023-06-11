Critical Comparison: SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 839 1867 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.13%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.28% -42.04% -20.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.75 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 19.41

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

