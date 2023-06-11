Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) to Issue $0.40 Dividend

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance

CUSI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Cuisine Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.