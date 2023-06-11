CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CVAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

