CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Securities

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
CVAC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.62.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
