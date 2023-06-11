Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876,673 shares during the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield makes up approximately 1.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 3.36% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $94,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.08 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

