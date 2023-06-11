CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 686,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $125,274,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

