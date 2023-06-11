DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. 3,168,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,405. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

