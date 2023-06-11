DDD Partners LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,714 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $66,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,329,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,187,768. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

