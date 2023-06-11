DDD Partners LLC Has $356,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 1,625,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,296. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

