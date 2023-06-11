DDD Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $16,470,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,688,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,949,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,687,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.49.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

