DDD Partners LLC Purchases 978 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $191.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.16. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.