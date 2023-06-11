Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $12.62 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Decred has a market cap of $189.39 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.62 or 0.00048428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00101388 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00032324 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017966 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 512.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,012,717 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

