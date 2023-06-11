DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $614,377.89 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $614,377.89 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00101858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00031531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017670 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000094 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 510% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,717 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

