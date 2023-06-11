DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $609,526.21

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $609,526.21 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00103186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00050362 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017920 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,610 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

