DEI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,407.25 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,407.25 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00300587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013656 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

