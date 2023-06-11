Dent (DENT) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $62.05 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

