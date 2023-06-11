Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $426.13.

Adobe stock opened at $454.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.94. The company has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $466.59.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

