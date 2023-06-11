dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,300.13

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.29 million and $1,300.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,407,316 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02418161 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,665.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

