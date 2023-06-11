Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,850 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,983.33.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

