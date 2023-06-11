Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,850 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,983.33.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
