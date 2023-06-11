Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

