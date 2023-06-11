DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on DV. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,225 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

