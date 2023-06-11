DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered DSV A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVF opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $202.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.13.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

