Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,784,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,269,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

