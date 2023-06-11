Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,387,000 after buying an additional 934,581 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,729,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

