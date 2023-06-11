EAC (EAC) Price Up 0% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. EAC has a total market cap of $348,176.75 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00301198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00116073 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

