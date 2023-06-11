Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of ELD opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$16.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.94.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

