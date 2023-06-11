Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Raised to Outperform Spec Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELD. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ELD stock opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.94. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

