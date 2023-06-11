Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,695.51

Energi (NRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $45,695.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,488,307 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

