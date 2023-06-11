Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Energous has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
