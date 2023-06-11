Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $174.58 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.59. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.