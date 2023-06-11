EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) is KGH Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

KGH Ltd trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,437 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 6.9% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KGH Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of EQT worth $91,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $60,196,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in EQT by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 132,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

