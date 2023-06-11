Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $11.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

