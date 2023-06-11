ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $391.52

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $391.52 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00924995 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $141.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

