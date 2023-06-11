Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $212.70 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,769.19 or 0.06771317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $212.70 billion and $4.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00032358 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,227,282 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

