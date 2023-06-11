Ethereum Name Service Price Tops $7.48 on Major Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $214.09 million and $18.66 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00028701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,611,880 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

