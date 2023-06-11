Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,151 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for approximately 3.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,910,000. Lane Generational LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 385,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,839,000 after purchasing an additional 449,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE OR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.78. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -38.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

