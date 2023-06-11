Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises approximately 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pan American Silver worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 2,012,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,322. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -20.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

